Regina council unanimously passes motion to designate Indigenous ceremonial site

Regina Executive Council were presented with a report to designate a piece of city land as an Indigenous ceremonial site. The area is located at Kings Park campground by Tor Hill golf course, east of Regina.

On Wednesday, Piapot First Nation elder Harry Francis talked to city council about the idea of designating this land for ceremonial purposes.

“(Our) people are finding their identity. In order to find their identity, a lot of it is done through ceremonies,” said Francis.

Francis sits on various elder advisory committees and said they had once obtained ceremonial grounds near Paul Dojack Youth Centre. However, due to flooding, the space is no longer available.

“We’ve been without a place to get people together to have ceremony,” he said.

The elders’ advisory group found the space located at the Kings Park campground which is described as an isolated place that’s great to hold ceremonies for those in the city.

City manager Niki Anderson introduced the report, saying by designating a ceremonial site and hosting sweat ceremonies this year, the city can demonstrate to the community that they are committed in tangible ways to actions related to reconciliation.

“Reconciliation requires political will, joint leadership, trust building, accountability, and transparency as well as substantial investment of resources,” said Anderson.

“Supporting in Indigenous peoples’ culture, revitalization and connections to the land into the reconciliation process are essential.”

The motion passed unanimously with six members of the executive council who voted in favour of designating the area for Indigenous ceremonies while four members were absent or away on Wednesday.