Edmonton homicide detectives searching for man missing since May 2023

A year after he went missing, the Edmonton Police Service homicide section is still seeking answers in the suspicious disappearance of a 41-year-old Edmonton man.

Barry Bedard was last seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, near 118th Avenue and 50th Street.

Bedard was reported missing to police on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

At this time, police said investigators strongly believe foul play is involved in Bedard’s disappearance and he is likely dead.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of his disappearance, we continue to ask anyone with information about Mr. Bedard, or his whereabouts leading up to May 2, 2023, to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem with the EPS homicide section.

“While we’ve been unable to locate Barry, we remain hopeful that someone will share information that helps us conclude this investigation and allows us to bring some measure of comfort to Barry’s family.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "While we've been unable to locate Barry, we remain hopeful that someone will share information that helps us conclude this investigation and allows us to bring some measure of comfort to Barry's family."

Barry Bedard has been missing from Edmonton since May 2, 2023. Edmonton Police Service

Bedard is described as an Indigenous man who is six-feet-two-inches tall, just over 200 pounds and has brown eyes and short brown hair. He also has several tattoos on his body, including a “118 Alpha” tattoo on his neck.

Anyone who has any information about Barry Bedard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.