Belleville police seek suspect in shooting that locked down schools

Belleville, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that forced lockdowns at two schools Monday.
Police were called after shots were fired into a home near Highway 37 and Harmony Road around 2:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Police have previously said two nearby schools were placed in a hold and secure while officers searched the area immediately after the shooting and extra resources were brought in to safely remove students from the schools.
On Wednesday police said investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
“There is no further threat to community safety,” a police spokesperson said in a media release.
Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with video from the area to reach out to investigators.
The suspect is a man who was wearing a mask and dressed in all-black clothing at the time of the shooting. Police have said he was last seen driving a standup electric-powered scooter with two wheels.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Belleville police at 613-966-0882 ext. 3600 or by email at bps.tips@bellevilleps.ca.
