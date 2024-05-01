Saskatoon landfill search begins in relation to Mackenzie Lee Trottier disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon landfill search begins Wednesday following an investigation into the disappearance of Mackenzie Lee Trottier, who has been missing for over three years.

Trottier was last seen on Dec. 21, 2020, leaving her home in the 300 block of Trent Crescent.

The investigation has been ongoing ever since, but Saskatoon police said new evidence spurred the decision to search the landfill.

“In late 2023 a substantial amount of data was collected which identified a specific area of the landfill, located at 42 Valley Road, which may contain evidence in the investigation,” police said.

Resources from Saskatoon police, as well as RCMP, Calgary police and forensic anthropologist Ernie Walker will be used in the search.

Police said regular updates will be provided and that 33 days have been set aside for the search.

– With files from Gates Guarin and Jeanelle Mandes