Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon landfill search begins in relation to Mackenzie Lee Trottier disappearance

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 10:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon landfill search for Mackenzie Lee Trottier'
Saskatoon landfill search for Mackenzie Lee Trottier
WATCH: A search will be conducted at the City of Saskatoon landfill starting May 1 following an investigation into the disappearance of Mackenzie Lee Trottier, who was last seen on December 21, 2020. Gates Guarin has more. – Apr 19, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Saskatoon landfill search begins Wednesday following an investigation into the disappearance of Mackenzie Lee Trottier, who has been missing for over three years.

Trottier was last seen on Dec. 21, 2020, leaving her home in the 300 block of Trent Crescent.

The investigation has been ongoing ever since, but Saskatoon police said new evidence spurred the decision to search the landfill.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“In late 2023 a substantial amount of data was collected which identified a specific area of the landfill, located at 42 Valley Road, which may contain evidence in the investigation,” police said.

Trending Now

Resources from Saskatoon police, as well as RCMP, Calgary police and forensic anthropologist Ernie Walker will be used in the search.

Police said regular updates will be provided and that 33 days have been set aside for the search.

Story continues below advertisement

– With files from Gates Guarin and Jeanelle Mandes

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices