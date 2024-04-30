Menu

Crime

Car fire in Cambridge deemed suspicious by police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
File photo of a City of Cambridge Fire Department truck in Preston. View image in full screen
File photo of a City of Cambridge Fire Department truck in Preston. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Waterloo regional police say an investigation is underway after a car was set on fire in Cambridge early Tuesday.

According to police, emergency services were dispatched to the area around Shade and Kerr streets after a fire had been called in at around 5 a.m.

Police say when members of the Cambridge Fire Department arrived at the scene, they doused the fire before helping officers with the investigation.

There was no one inside the vehicle, which had been heavily damaged as a result of the blaze.

There were no physical injuries reported to police as a result of the fire, which they deemed to be suspicious.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

