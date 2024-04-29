Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged in November death of Kingston cyclist

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 3:00 pm
1 min read
The Kingston Police Crest on the shoulder of a police uniform. View image in full screen
Kingston police have charged a driver with careless driving causing death under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act in connection with a fatal crash involving a cyclist in November. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Charges have been laid in connection with the death of a Kingston cyclist, months after the fatal crash.

Patrick Lynch, 78, died after being hit by a car on Taylor Kidd Boulevard Nov. 12, 2023.

Police say Lynch was heading east when he was hit by a Subaru sedan heading the same direction around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the Subaru remained at the scene and was co-operative with investigators, but police now say they have determined charges are warranted.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Upon reviewing all witness statements, physical evidence, collision reconstruction findings, and mechanically inspecting and examining both the vehicle and bicycle, Kingston Police formed grounds and subsequently charged the driver,” police said Friday.

An unidentified 31-year-old driver from Kingston has been charged with careless driving causing death under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

If convicted, the accused could see a maximum fine of $50,000, a custodial jail sentence not exceeding two years and/or a driver’s licence suspension of up to five years, police said.

“There is a legal obligation for motorists to leave at least one meter of space while passing a bicycle,” police said in a statement.

“Kingston Police wish to remind motorists of their responsibility to share the road with cyclists, be cognizant of their presence, and pass in a safe manner when allowable.”

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices