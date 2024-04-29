Driver charged in November death of Kingston cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in connection with the death of a Kingston cyclist, months after the fatal crash.

Patrick Lynch, 78, died after being hit by a car on Taylor Kidd Boulevard Nov. 12, 2023.

Police say Lynch was heading east when he was hit by a Subaru sedan heading the same direction around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the Subaru remained at the scene and was co-operative with investigators, but police now say they have determined charges are warranted.

“Upon reviewing all witness statements, physical evidence, collision reconstruction findings, and mechanically inspecting and examining both the vehicle and bicycle, Kingston Police formed grounds and subsequently charged the driver,” police said Friday.

An unidentified 31-year-old driver from Kingston has been charged with careless driving causing death under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

If convicted, the accused could see a maximum fine of $50,000, a custodial jail sentence not exceeding two years and/or a driver’s licence suspension of up to five years, police said.

“There is a legal obligation for motorists to leave at least one meter of space while passing a bicycle,” police said in a statement.

“Kingston Police wish to remind motorists of their responsibility to share the road with cyclists, be cognizant of their presence, and pass in a safe manner when allowable.”