Jets’ Hellebuyck nominated for 2023-24 Vezina Trophy

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets may be down 3-1 in their first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, but goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is getting recognized once again for his stellar play during the regular season.

Hellebuyck, 30, is one of three finalists for the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top goaltender, the team announced Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

This marks Hellebuyck’s fourth Vezina nomination overall, including a previous win in 2019-20. He’s also the winner of this year’s William Jennings Trophy, as the Jets allowed the fewest regular-season goals in the NHL.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Hellebuyck posted 37 wins, five shutouts and a .921 save percentage this season, with a 2.39 goals-against average. He also allowed three goals or fewer in 50 of his 60 appearances in net.

The Jets next see action at Canada Life Centre Tuesday night as their playoff series returns to Winnipeg for Game 5.