Jets’ Hellebuyck earns 3rd star of the month honours from NHL

Connor Hellebuyck’s work guiding the Jets to the NHL’s best record in December has earned the Winnipeg goaltender a monthly honour from the National Hockey League.

The Jets’ starting goalie was named the league’s third star of the month after a December that saw him achieve a 7-0-2 record between the pipes and a .934 save percentage with 1.88 goals-against average.

That month, the Jets went on a 10-1-2 tear overall.

Vezinabuyck in December 🥵 🔥 7-0-2

🔥 .934 SV%

🔥 1.88 GAA ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/AuAVTmGVrT — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 2, 2024

Despite accolades including a 2020 Vezina trophy, this marks the first appearance as one of the league’s three stars of the month by the 30-year-old Hellebuyck.

The 22-9-4 Jets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday evening at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.