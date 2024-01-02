Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets’ Hellebuyck earns 3rd star of the month honours from NHL

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 2:29 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Connor Hellebuyck’s work guiding the Jets to the NHL’s best record in December has earned the Winnipeg goaltender a monthly honour from the National Hockey League.

The Jets’ starting goalie was named the league’s third star of the month after a December that saw him achieve a 7-0-2 record between the pipes and a .934 save percentage with 1.88 goals-against average.

That month, the Jets went on a 10-1-2 tear overall.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite accolades including a 2020 Vezina trophy, this marks the first appearance as one of the league’s three stars of the month by the 30-year-old Hellebuyck.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The 22-9-4 Jets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday evening at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets veterans hope to forge the future of franchise with long-term partnership'
Winnipeg Jets veterans hope to forge the future of franchise with long-term partnership
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices