Jets goaltender Hellebuyck headed to NHL All-Star Game for fourth time

One of the league’s top goaltenders is headed to a game showcasing the NHL’s best.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was one of 32 initial players selected to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on February 3.

Hellebuyck is having another fantastic season for the Jets. Heading into Thursday’s game against San Jose, he had 18 wins with a 2.33 goals against average and a .920 save percentage.

He was also named the league’s Third Star of the Month for December.

It will be the fourth appearance in the game for Hellebuyck (2018, 2020, 2022).

There is the potential for more Jets to be selected as 12 additional players will be chosen through a fan vote. Voting is now open at NHL.com/vote and will close on January 11.