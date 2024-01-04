Menu

Sports

Jets goaltender Hellebuyck headed to NHL All-Star Game for fourth time

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 10:21 pm
Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: January 3'
John Shannon on the Jets: January 3
Which Winnipeg Jets could be headed to the NHL's All-Star Game? Where does Winnipeg rank among the Central Division's "Big 3"? 680 CJOB hockey analyst John Shannon has the latest on the scorching squad from Winnipeg.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One of the league’s top goaltenders is headed to a game showcasing the NHL’s best.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was one of 32 initial players selected to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on February 3.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Hellebuyck is having another fantastic season for the Jets. Heading into Thursday’s game against San Jose, he had 18 wins with a 2.33 goals against average and a .920 save percentage.

He was also named the league’s Third Star of the Month for December.

Trending Now

It will be the fourth appearance in the game for Hellebuyck (2018, 2020, 2022).

There is the potential for more Jets to be selected as 12 additional players will be chosen through a fan vote. Voting is now open at NHL.com/vote and will close on January 11.

