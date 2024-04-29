Stuart Skinner blanks Kings as Edmonton Oilers win Game 4

Stuart Skinner made 33 saves for his first career playoff shutout as the Edmonton Oilers blanked the Los Angeles Kings 1-0, Sunday night.

The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

The Kings outshot the Oilers 10-4 in the first period, although the Oilers had a couple of great chances. Leon Draisaitl went in on a partial breakaway, but David Rittich made a left pad save. In the final seconds of the first, Connor McDavid found Brett Kulak going to the net, but Kulak couldn’t handle the pass cleanly.

Andreas Englund was slapped with the game’s first penalty halfway through the second, when he was charged with holding Ryan McLeod. Evan Bouchard made him pay on the resulting power play, bombing a point shot past Rittich’s blocker.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Kings kept the pressure on in the third, forcing Skinner to make several sharp saves. With 11:11 to go, Kulak was penalized for high sticking. The Oilers penalty kill remained perfect for the series, denying the Kings even a shot on goal.

Story continues below advertisement

Rittich was pulled for an extra attacker with 1:25 to go, but the Kings couldn’t muster a good scoring chance.

“It was hard fought to the end,” Mattias Ekholm said. “Obviously they came in waves, but I thought we held our own. I thought we weren’t just taking on water. There were maybe times where we would have liked to have held onto the puck a bit more in the offensive zone. But, hey, we scored a lot of goals the first three games, it’s nice to see we can win games this way too.”

With 13 shots on goal, the Oilers tied a team record for fewest shots in a playoff game.

“It’s frustrating,” Kings head coach Jim Hiller said. “Disappointing is a really good word. Guys played hard; we had to play this kind of game. This is a game we’ve got to take with us to Edmonton now. Disappointed we’re not 2-2, but we’ve got to go play this game in Edmonton now. That’s the only choice we have. We didn’t get it done, even though we had a pretty good crack at getting it done.”

The Oilers can win the series when they host on the Kings on Wednesday. The game time has not been announced.