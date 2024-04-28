Cranbrook RCMP turn to public to find missing pregnant woman

RCMP in Cranbrook, B.C., have turned to the public, asking for help locating a missing pregnant woman.
Louise Perkins was last seen Wednesday, April 24 in Cranbrook near the Travelodge at 1417 Cranbrook St. N.
The 28-year-old is described as five-foot-three with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is eight months pregnant.
Cpl. Brett Urano states that police are concerned for Perkins’ well-being, and asks anyone who sees or has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Cranbrook RCMP AT 250-489-3471.
