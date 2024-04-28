Cranbrook RCMP turn to public to find missing pregnant woman

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Cranbrook, B.C., have turned to the public, asking for help locating a missing pregnant woman.

Louise Perkins was last seen Wednesday, April 24 in Cranbrook near the Travelodge at 1417 Cranbrook St. N.

View image in full screen Louise Perkins. Cranbrook RCMP

The 28-year-old is described as five-foot-three with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is eight months pregnant.

Cpl. Brett Urano states that police are concerned for Perkins’ well-being, and asks anyone who sees or has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Cranbrook RCMP AT 250-489-3471.