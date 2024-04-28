Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Cranbrook RCMP turn to public to find missing pregnant woman

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted April 28, 2024 12:14 pm
1 min read
Cranbrook RCMP are searching for a missing pregnant woman, and are asking for the public's help to find her. View image in full screen
Cranbrook RCMP are searching for a missing pregnant woman, and are asking for the public's help to find her. Global News
RCMP in Cranbrook, B.C., have turned to the public, asking for help locating a missing pregnant woman.

Louise Perkins was last seen Wednesday, April 24 in Cranbrook near the Travelodge at 1417 Cranbrook St. N.

Cranbrook RCMP are searching for Louise Perkins, last seen in Cranbrook on Wednesday, April 24. View image in full screen
Louise Perkins. Cranbrook RCMP
The 28-year-old is described as five-foot-three with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is eight months pregnant.

Story continues below advertisement

Cpl. Brett Urano states that police are concerned for Perkins’ well-being, and asks anyone who sees or has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Cranbrook RCMP AT 250-489-3471.

