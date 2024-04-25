Charge laid against Ottawa landscaping manager in 2023 electrocution of employee

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a manager at an Ottawa landscaping company has been charged with criminal negligence.

The charge is related to the workplace death of a 20-year-old employee in the city’s south end last spring.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Nicholas Chenier died on May 5, 2023, trimming hedges outside a home while working for Best Green Hedges.

A GoFundMe campaign started for his family said he was electrocuted when he hit a hydro wire that had grown around the hedge he was working on.

Police and Ontario’s labour ministry both launched investigations.

Steven Deans, 38, was charged Wednesday with one count of criminal negligence causing death.