Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charge laid against Ottawa landscaping manager in 2023 electrocution of employee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
Parliament Hill and the Ottawa skyline are seen from a vantage point in Gatineau, Que., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Parliament Hill and the Ottawa skyline are seen from a vantage point in Gatineau, Que., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a manager at an Ottawa landscaping company has been charged with criminal negligence.

The charge is related to the workplace death of a 20-year-old employee in the city’s south end last spring.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Nicholas Chenier died on May 5, 2023, trimming hedges outside a home while working for Best Green Hedges.

A GoFundMe campaign started for his family said he was electrocuted when he hit a hydro wire that had grown around the hedge he was working on.

Trending Now

Police and Ontario’s labour ministry both launched investigations.

Steven Deans, 38, was charged Wednesday with one count of criminal negligence causing death.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices