Crime

Quebec police say 40 ‘high risk’ sex offenders arrested in crackdown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2024 11:37 am
1 min read
Quebec provincial police looked for offenders who had violated court-imposed conditions and those subject to arrest warrants. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police looked for offenders who had violated court-imposed conditions and those subject to arrest warrants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Quebec provincial police say they’ve arrested 40 sex offenders in an operation involving multiple police forces across the province.

The operation targeted people considered a high risk to reoffend.

Police looked for offenders who had violated court-imposed conditions and those subject to arrest warrants.

They say they found “numerous” people who had violated an order to register with the national sex offender registry.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The operation, which began April 2, involved 24 municipal police forces, including those of Montreal and Quebec City.

Provincial police Capt. Steve Cadieux says the operation shows the importance of collaboration between police forces, prosecutors and corrections services.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

