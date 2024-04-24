Menu

Crime

Thieves stole $10K in metal from Guelph business over 2 days: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 24, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say it took 2 days for thieves to steal 875 steel hoops from an east-end business. View image in full screen
Guelph police say it took 2 days for thieves to steal 875 steel hoops from an east-end business. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
More than $10,000 in metal was stolen from an east-end Guelph business over a two-day span, police say.

Staff at a business in the area of Watson Road South and Airpark Drive notified police Tuesday morning that someone had broken into the business.

Investigators say surveillance video shows three suspects arriving in a maroon-coloured four-door Ford F-150 around 3 p.m. Saturday. The truck had a wooden pallet instead of a tailgate.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say the truck was backed up to a loading dock and items were loaded on to the bed. The suspects then fled the area in the pickup.

Investigators say a similar truck, as well as a white Chevrolet or GMC pickup, arrived at the same place early Tuesday. Three suspects were seen loading the vehicles and fled just after 3 a.m.

They say a total of 875 steel hoops were taken from the business over the course of the two days.

No suspect descriptions were provided.

The thefts occurred days after copper wire and electric motors were stolen from another business in the same area.

Anyone with information on the latest theft is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7296 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

