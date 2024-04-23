Charges laid in Mississauga crash that killed 2

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in relation to a crash in Mississauga earlier this month that killed two people who reportedly were not wearing seatbelts.

Peel Regional Police said that it happened at the intersection of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue on April 4.

At 9:50 p.m., a green Audi sedan and a white Audi sedan were “travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on Dixie Road” in Mississauga, police allege.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Both of the Audis collided with a Honda SUV that was turning left as they entered the intersection of Dixie and Eglinton, police said.

The driver of the white Audi lost control and then crashed into a hydro pole.

“Both the driver and passenger of the white Audi were not wearing seatbelts and succumbed to their injuries,” officers said.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the Honda suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the individuals in the green Audi were not injured, police said.

Police announced Tuesday that on April 15, a 25-year-old man from Mississauga was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, racing and speeding.

He was allegedly driving the green Audi.

His licence was suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14 days. He’s scheduled to appear in court on May 13.