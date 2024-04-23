Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia Power estimates scaled down version of Atlantic Loop to cost $700 million

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2024 1:33 pm
1 min read
The head of Nova Scotia's power utility says the current estimate for what has become known as a scaled-down version of the Atlantic Loop electrical grid project is about $700 million. View image in full screen
The head of Nova Scotia's power utility says the current estimate for what has become known as a scaled-down version of the Atlantic Loop electrical grid project is about $700 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The head of Nova Scotia’s power utility says the current estimate for what has become known as a scaled-down version of the Atlantic Loop electrical grid project is about $700 million.

Nova Scotia Power CEO Peter Gregg told a legislature committee today that talks continue on how to finance a power line that would run parallel to an existing connection between Onslow, N.S., and Salisbury, N.B.

The line would carry power from future renewable energy projects between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Gregg says the project received environmental approval late last year and detailed engineering studies are underway.

He told reporters the total cost could double to $1.4 billion if the power line eventually runs west to Point Lepreau, N.B.

The project is considered a key element of Nova Scotia’s plan to close its coal plants and get 80 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Last fall, Nova Scotia said it was too expensive to be part of the Atlantic Loop proposal, a grid project that would have transferred to the province hydroelectricity from Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Gregg says he is confident the scaled-down project can be delivered on time, although he couldn’t give an exact date when construction would begin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April, 23, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices