Crime

1 arrested, firearms seized from Cobourg residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 1:00 pm
1 min read
The Cobourg Police Service sign outside the police station. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., seized firearms and arrested one man following an incident at a residence on April 21, 2024. Global News file
A man faces multiple weapons charges after firearms were seized from a home in Cobourg, Ont., on Sunday evening, police say.

The Cobourg Police Service says around 8 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Burnham and Burwash streets.

Officers found several firearms in the home. Police say some of the guns were unregistered and some were not safely stored.

A 37-year-old Cobourg man was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, careless storage of a firearm and two counts of careless storage of
ammunition.

All firearms were seized pending the outcome of the court case, police said Monday.

The man was released on an undertaking with strict conditions and will appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

“For the safety of everyone, it’s crucial to keep firearms and ammunition registered and stored safely according to the law and out of reach of children and unauthorized individuals,” police stated.

