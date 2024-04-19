Cobourg police probe ‘targeted event’ at residence

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating what they call a “serious incident” at a residence in Cobourg, Ont. on Friday morning.

The Cobourg Police Service say around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on Alexandria Drive, in the town’s northeast end.

No details were provided, however, police say the incident was targeted.

View image in full screen Police tape surround the rear of the residence on Alexandria Drive in Cobourg, Ont.

“This is believed to be a targeted event and there is no risk to public safety at this time,” police said in a statement.

More to come