Crime

Cobourg police probe ‘targeted event’ at residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
Cobourg Police Service are investigating what they are calling a serious incident at a residence on Alexandria Drive on April 19, 2024. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service are investigating what they are calling a serious incident at a residence on Alexandria Drive on April 19, 2024. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough
Police are investigating what they call a “serious incident” at a residence in Cobourg, Ont. on Friday morning.

The Cobourg Police Service say around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on Alexandria Drive, in the town’s northeast end.

No details were provided, however, police say the incident was targeted.

Police tape surround the rear of the residence on Alexandria Drive in Cobourg, Ont. View image in full screen
Police tape surround the rear of the residence on Alexandria Drive in Cobourg, Ont.
“This is believed to be a targeted event and there is no risk to public safety at this time,” police said in a statement.

More to come

