Cobourg police probe ‘targeted event’ at residence

Police are investigating what they call a “serious incident” at a residence in Cobourg, Ont. on Friday morning.
The Cobourg Police Service say around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on Alexandria Drive, in the town’s northeast end.
No details were provided, however, police say the incident was targeted.
“This is believed to be a targeted event and there is no risk to public safety at this time,” police said in a statement.
