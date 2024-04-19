Lindsay police seize loaded firearm, drugs after man found sleeping in vehicle

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces multiple charges after police seized a firearm and drugs from a vehicle on Thursday morning.
Kawartha Lakes police say that at around 7:45 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on a residential street. Officers found the vehicle was running and a man was asleep in the driver’s seat.
Police determined the man was impaired by drugs and he was arrested. Officers say they seized a loaded handgun, a knife, a quantity of cocaine, and $7,000 in cash.
Mitchell Gilliam, 35, of Lindsay, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, seven-firearm related offence including unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.
