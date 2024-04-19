Menu

Crime

Lindsay police seize loaded firearm, drugs after man found sleeping in vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 9:51 am
1 min read
The Kawartha Lakes Police Service seized a firearm, ammo and drugs after finding a man asleep in a vehicle. View image in full screen
The Kawartha Lakes Police Service seized a firearm, ammo and drugs after finding a man asleep in a vehicle. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
A Lindsay, Ont., man faces multiple charges after police seized a firearm and drugs from a vehicle on Thursday morning.

Kawartha Lakes police say that at around 7:45 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on a residential street. Officers found the vehicle was running and a man was asleep in the driver’s seat.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police determined the man was impaired by drugs and he was arrested. Officers say they seized a loaded handgun, a knife, a quantity of cocaine, and $7,000 in cash.

Mitchell Gilliam, 35, of Lindsay, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, seven-firearm related offence including unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

