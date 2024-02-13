Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

6 arrested after guns, $136K in drugs seized in Lindsay, Ont: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 2:19 pm
1 min read
Police in Lindsay, Ont., seized firearms and drugs at two addresses on Feb. 13, 2024. Six people were arrested. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., seized firearms and drugs at two addresses on Feb. 13, 2024. Six people were arrested. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An extensive investigation led to the seizure of drugs and firearms and the arrest of six people in Lindsay, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, as of part of an investigation called “Project Momentum,” investigators, including Kawartha Lakes OPP, executed two separate search warrants at two addresses in Lindsay on Tuesday morning where they seized guns, ammunition, drugs and cash.

Police say the drugs, with an estimated street value of $136,634, consisted of 7.04 grams of fentanyl, 502.61 grams of cocaine and 387.71 grams of heroin.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Among the weapons seized were three handguns, a shotgun, three replica handguns, a CO2-powered arrow rifle and ammunition.

Officers also seized $14,486.70 in cash.

Chad English, 32, Daniel Lavigne, 53, Jessie Lavinge, 31, Roy Wadden, 39, all of Lindsay, and Philip Anderson, 36, of Cannington, as well as a youth, all face multiple drug possession for trafficking charges, and charges for possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

With the exception of English, the others also face multiple firearm-related charges. Anderson and the youth were also charged with failing to comply an undertaking. The youth also faces a charge for failing to comply with a sentence.

All six were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later Tuesday, police said.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices