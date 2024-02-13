6 arrested after guns, $136K in drugs seized in Lindsay, Ont: police

Send this page to someone via email

An extensive investigation led to the seizure of drugs and firearms and the arrest of six people in Lindsay, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, as of part of an investigation called “Project Momentum,” investigators, including Kawartha Lakes OPP, executed two separate search warrants at two addresses in Lindsay on Tuesday morning where they seized guns, ammunition, drugs and cash.

Police say the drugs, with an estimated street value of $136,634, consisted of 7.04 grams of fentanyl, 502.61 grams of cocaine and 387.71 grams of heroin.

Among the weapons seized were three handguns, a shotgun, three replica handguns, a CO2-powered arrow rifle and ammunition.

Officers also seized $14,486.70 in cash.

Chad English, 32, Daniel Lavigne, 53, Jessie Lavinge, 31, Roy Wadden, 39, all of Lindsay, and Philip Anderson, 36, of Cannington, as well as a youth, all face multiple drug possession for trafficking charges, and charges for possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

With the exception of English, the others also face multiple firearm-related charges. Anderson and the youth were also charged with failing to comply an undertaking. The youth also faces a charge for failing to comply with a sentence.

All six were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later Tuesday, police said.