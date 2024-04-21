Menu

Fire

Crews douse fire at Kelowna outdoor sheltering site

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 6:02 pm
1 min read
Fire crews in Kelowna put out a minor fire at the city's outdoor sheltering site on Sunday. View image in full screen
Kelowna fire crews were called to put out a minor fire at the outdoor sheltering site in the city’s north end Sunday. Global News
Kelowna fire crews were called to put out a minor fire at the outdoor sheltering site in the city’s north end Sunday.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the fire started in the back of a pickup truck. Crews then dumped the debris on the ground to extinguish the blaze.

A Global News reporter who went to the scene observed smoke coming from a pile of burnt debris around noon.

The fire broke out as crews continue to clean up the outdoor sheltering site.

New firetruck for Station 7 in Kelowna

“It really is about maintenance, it is about health and safety of individuals from a general health perspective, from a hygiene perspective, from a fire perspective,” said City of Kelowna Bylaw Services supervisor Nick Bonnett.

“We partner with everyone in the city when we do something like this to be able to offer to everyone that needs the services, what we can, and to make sure they are connected.”

Advocates say there are over 100 people currently living at the city-designated outdoor sheltering.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause has yet to be determined.

