Canada

Bus carrying Quebec youth baseball players to training camp in Florida crashes, injuring coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2024 2:01 pm
1 min read
A Quebec youth baseball coach was seriously injured after a bus carrying players to a training camp in Florida veered off the road early Saturday morning.

Mathieu Adam, who coaches the team from Marie-Rivier secondary school in Drummondville, QC, says the bus was travelling through the state of Virginia when the incident occurred, injuring coach Yannick Powers.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He said in a statement that Powers was transported to hospital, but is expected to recover.

Adam said no one else on the bus was seriously injured.

The players are high school students from Marie-Rivier as well as other schools in the region.

Adam says the players are now heading back to Quebec in a different bus.

