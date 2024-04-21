Menu

Traffic
Headline link
Traffic

Two injured, one in serious condition, after Sunday morning crash in Scarborough

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 12:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Task force created to look at city’s congestion chaos'
Task force created to look at city’s congestion chaos
RELATED VIDEO: Traffic in Toronto can be a nightmare. Now, a task force made up of senior business leaders will look at ways of improving it. – Feb 14, 2024
One person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries and another was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries following a collision in Scarborough, Ont.

Toronto police say emergency services were dispatched to Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday following reports of a crash.

At the scene, officers identified two victims and found that three vehicles had been involved in the incident.

Paramedics transported both patients for further treatment.

A stretch of Eglinton Avenue East was closed while police investigated the incident.

Police have not released any details about the identities of the patients, or the circumstances leading up to the collision.

