Two injured, one in serious condition, after Sunday morning crash in Scarborough

One person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries and another was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries following a collision in Scarborough, Ont.
Toronto police say emergency services were dispatched to Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday following reports of a crash.
At the scene, officers identified two victims and found that three vehicles had been involved in the incident.
Paramedics transported both patients for further treatment.
A stretch of Eglinton Avenue East was closed while police investigated the incident.
Police have not released any details about the identities of the patients, or the circumstances leading up to the collision.
- 22-year-old Toronto man charged with 4 counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement
- Toronto beats Montreal 3-2 in OT before record crowd in PWHL
- Brampton, Ont., man accused in deadly fire found guilty on two charges, including murder
- Nylander’s status for Maple Leafs’ playoff opener against Bruins remains unclear
Comments