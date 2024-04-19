Excitement builds as Winnipeg prepares for the playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

Go Jets Go!

It’s a phrase expected to be heard across the province, in cities, homes and businesses as the Winnipeg Jets prepare for round one of the NHL playoffs, where they will take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Fans across the city are preparing, with many heading to the Jets store at the Canada Life Centre to pick up new jerseys and other gear. Fans on the street are already looking forward to the first round as the Jets closed out the regular season with a win.

“We went to the game last night [Thursday], and they played really well,” says Avery Schmitt. “So I think they have really good chances.”

Other fans are looking forward to the return of Whiteout Parties as they are a great way for fans to connect and support the team.

“Everyone’s so happy, and it’s just great to be around each other,” says Karie Ivey.

Crews were busy on Donald Street preparing for the parties; they could be seen hanging lights and reinforcing the bases of street lights. One notable figure was helping out as well.

Mayor Scott Gillingham hung a “Whiteout Way” sign at the intersection of Donald Street and Graham Avenue. After the sign was hung, Gillingham spoke to reporters and commented on how much the Whiteout Parties are a gift for the fans.

“I think it’s one way to reward our great Jets fans, and it’s so fun to get together to celebrate on the street,” explains Gillingham.

Gillingham said he intends to get out and enjoy the festivities himself and part of the fun is seeing fans go all out for the Jets

“One of the fun things about Jets fans is they get really creative with their Whiteout costumes, and that is just a blast to see,” says Gillingham.

“So to all the fans, young and old of any age, make sure you’re getting ready for the weekend with your white t-shirts and sweatshirts and full body white, you know, costumes, whatever it may be. And let’s celebrate our Jets.”

Unfortunately, if you don’t have your Whiteout Party tickets already, they are sold out ahead of Sunday’s game.

