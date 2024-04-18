Arizona Coyotes howl one last time with win over Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

The Arizona Coyotes ended their existence with a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night. The franchise is moving to Salt Lake City.

The Coyotes scored an early goal when the puck hit the referee and bounced to Liam O’Brien, who buried a shot past Calvin Pickard. Sam Carrick tied it, deftly deflecting a slap pass from Mattias Ekholm for his tenth of the season.

Mattias Maccelli went to the backhand on a breakaway to make it 2-1 Coyotes in the second.

Lawson Crouse finished off a nice passing play to extend the Arizona lead five minute into the third. Three minutes later, Warren Foegele cut into the middle and sniped his 20th of the season. The Coyotes replied with a power play goal from former Edmonton Oil King Dylan Guenther. Pickard was pulled for an extra attacker with 5:12 left. Sean Durzi promptly scored an empty netter.

The Oilers, 49-26-6, will conclude the regular season on the road against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).