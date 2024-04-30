Matthews skates briefly ahead of must-win Game 5

Send this page to someone via email

BOSTON – Auston Matthews took part in the Maple Leafs’ optional morning skate ahead of Toronto’s must-win Game 5 against the Boston Bruins down 3-1 in the teams’ first-round playoff series.

The 69-goal man in the regular season, who has been dealing with an illness the better part of a week, was on the ice for a few minutes today before departing to the locker room at TD Garden.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe says Matthews’ status remains up in the air, but adds the star centre is “working through things to try and make himself available to play.”

The 26-year-old sniper had a monster Game 2 with a goal and two assists to help the Leafs even the series, but didn’t look like himself two nights later. Matthews then missed practice Friday for what the team initially called a “maintenance” day.

He was on the ice Saturday morning ahead of Game 4 and tried to give it a go before being pulled from the action by doctors in the second intermission as Toronto was pushed to the brink of elimination with a disappointing 3-1 loss.

The Leafs are 1-16 all-time when trailing a series 3-1, but Boston blew the same lead last season in the first round against the Florida Panthers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.