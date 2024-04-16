Connor McDavid hits 100 assists in Edmonton Oilers rout of Sharks

Connor McDavid joined an elite group with a 100-assist season as the Edmonton Oilers obliterated the San Jose Sharks 9-2 Monday night at Rogers Place.

After missing the last three games with an injury, it took McDavid only 53 seconds to find the scoresheet. He blazed down the left side and saw his pass go in off the skate of Marc-Edouard Vlasic for his 32nd of the season. Adam Henrique tallied his 24th after he won a face-off and went to the net to deposit the rebound of Brett Kulak’s point shot.

With 9:20 left in the first, Warren Foegele beat Devin Cooley on a two-on-one to make it 3-0 Oilers. Henrique set up Dylan Holloway for a fourth Oilers goal in the final minute of the first.

Daniel Guschin snuck a backhand past Stuart Skinner early in the second, but it did little to deter the Oilers onslaught. Foegele tallied his second of the night, then Corey Perry, Cody Ceci and Evan Bouchard teamed up to score three goals in 3:38.

With 4:25 to go in the second, McDavid moved in down the left wing and fed a streaking Zach Hyman, who flicked in his 54th goal to give McDavid 100 assists on the season.

McDavid joins Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Bobby Orr as the only players to record 100 helpers in a season. Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov currently has 99.

Fabian Zetterlund scored for San Jose in the third.

The Oilers, 49-25-6, will visit the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).