Sea Change Brewing pays tribute to Joey Moss with new beer

An Edmonton brewery is honouring one of the city’s favourite sports icons with a limited edition Joey Moss — Man Crush Mandarin Ale.

The special label is a collaboration between Sea Change Brewing, the Joey Moss Memorial Fund and the Winnifred Steward Association.

A portion of the proceeds from beer sales “will support initiatives that promote inclusivity, continuing Joey’s life mission,” the brewery said in a news release Friday.

“We hope this beer brings people together in memory of Joey’s infectious spirit and dedication to the community,” said Zach Hofer of Sea Change Brewing.

View image in full screen Sea Change Brewing Co. releases limited edition Joey Moss- Man Crush Mandarin Ale. Supplied: Sea Change Brewing

The mandarin ale is described by Sea Change as “an orange forward juice bomb, bright and crisp like a mimosa without the champagne. It’s light and easy to drink.”

Joey Moss — Man Crush Mandarin Ale will be available starting April 19 at Sea Change Brewing taprooms and select retailers across Edmonton and area.

View image in full screen Sea Change Brewing Co. releases limited edition Joey Moss- Man Crush Mandarin Ale. Supplied: Sea Change Brewing

The label on the limited edition ale has an illustration of Moss belting out the national anthem.

“Having Joey on a beer can is a beautiful testament to his legacy,” said Moss’ nephew Adam Walker.

Moss, who was born with Down syndrome, was a beloved member of the Edmonton Oilers for decades. He became the NHL team’s locker room attendant in 1984, after he was recommended by The Great One himself — Wayne Gretzky.

Moss joined the Edmonton Elks football team two years after he joined the Oilers.

Over the years, he captured the hearts of those in Edmonton and beyond, particularly for his enthusiastic participation in the national anthem before the start of every game.

Moss passed away in October 2020 at the age of 57.