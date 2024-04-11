Menu

Crime

Stabbing in downtown Montreal sends man to hospital

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 9:20 am
1 min read
Montreal police say the man was stabbed in downtown Montreal. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the man was stabbed in downtown Montreal. GMH
A suspected drug deal gone sour is likely the reason behind an early morning brawl that sent one man to hospital Thursday, according to Montreal police.

A 41-year-old man is expected to recover after a fight in downtown Montreal left him with stab wounds to the lower body.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The victim was found by police on the corner of Ste-Catherine and St-Marc streets just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

A 32-year-old man was apprehended nearby and he was arrested shortly after the stabbing, according to police. He remains in custody.

Police say the men know each other and they were both allegedly heavily intoxicated at the time of the altercation.

The two men have a criminal record and will be undergoing questioning by investigators.

