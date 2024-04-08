Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Several pets dead after southwest Calgary fire Monday morning

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
A Calgary Fire Department firefighter drives a fire truck in Calgary, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. View image in full screen
A Calgary Fire Department firefighter drives a fire truck in Calgary, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two dogs and several chinchillas are dead after a fire at a southwest Calgary home on Monday morning.

According to Carol Henke of the Calgary Fire Department, firefighters were called to a fire at the 0-100 block of Cougarstone Cove Southwest at around 10:40 a.m. Henke said there were reports of flames coming from the exhaust at the side of the building.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

There was significant smoke and fire damage to the main floor, as well as some smoke damage to the second floor.

Trending Now

Henke said two dogs and several chinchillas were killed in the fire and a third dog was taken to a nearby emergency vet. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Investigators are at the scene but Henke said they believe the fire started in the kitchen.

Advertisement
More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices