Several pets dead after southwest Calgary fire Monday morning

Two dogs and several chinchillas are dead after a fire at a southwest Calgary home on Monday morning.

According to Carol Henke of the Calgary Fire Department, firefighters were called to a fire at the 0-100 block of Cougarstone Cove Southwest at around 10:40 a.m. Henke said there were reports of flames coming from the exhaust at the side of the building.

There was significant smoke and fire damage to the main floor, as well as some smoke damage to the second floor.

Henke said two dogs and several chinchillas were killed in the fire and a third dog was taken to a nearby emergency vet. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Investigators are at the scene but Henke said they believe the fire started in the kitchen.