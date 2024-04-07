Two teens killed in head-on crash in northern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in northern British Columbia are asking for any information about a head-on crash that killed two teenagers and seriously injured another man.

A statement from RCMP in Chetwynd, northeast of Prince George, says officers responded to the crash along Highway 97 just after midnight on Sunday.

Police say a black 2001 Dodge 2500 pickup truck and a grey 2011 Ford F350 crashed along the route at the top of the Wabi Hill area.

They say the 19-year-old male driver of the Dodge as well as a passenger, a 15-year-old boy, were killed in the crash.

The Ford driver, a 21-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mounties said factors that may have contributed to the crash aren’t yet known.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash, including dash-camera footage from the area, to contact the Chetwynd detachment.