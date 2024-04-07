Menu

Canada

Two teens killed in head-on crash in northern B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2024 7:27 pm
1 min read
Mounties in northern British Columbia are asking for any information about a head-on crash that killed two teenagers and seriously injured another man. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Mounties in northern British Columbia are asking for any information about a head-on crash that killed two teenagers and seriously injured another man. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mounties in northern British Columbia are asking for any information about a head-on crash that killed two teenagers and seriously injured another man.

A statement from RCMP in Chetwynd, northeast of Prince George, says officers responded to the crash along Highway 97 just after midnight on Sunday.

Police say a black 2001 Dodge 2500 pickup truck and a grey 2011 Ford F350 crashed along the route at the top of the Wabi Hill area.

They say the 19-year-old male driver of the Dodge as well as a passenger, a 15-year-old boy, were killed in the crash.

The Ford driver, a 21-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mounties said factors that may have contributed to the crash aren’t yet known.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash, including dash-camera footage from the area, to contact the Chetwynd detachment.

