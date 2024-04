See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire crews are responding to a large fire that destroyed a building under construction in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Arbour Lake late Friday afternoon.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to Carol Henke, the Calgary Fire Department’s public information officer, workers were on-site when the fire started, she said.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

More to come…