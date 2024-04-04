Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police seek van in connection with woman’s death in East Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surveillance video of vehicle ‘involved’ in death of woman in Vancouver'
Surveillance video of vehicle ‘involved’ in death of woman in Vancouver
Vancouver police have released surveillance video of a vehicle they say was in the area where a woman died last Saturday. Investigators are asking anyone who may recognize the vehicle to contact police.
Police are looking for the occupants of a van spotted near a woman found critically injured in East Vancouver on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was found lying on Victoria Drive near Kingsway around 5 a.m. on Saturday. Despite the efforts of responding paramedics, she died shortly afterward.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigating woman’s death on Victoria Drive'
Vancouver police investigating woman’s death on Victoria Drive

On Thursday, police released images and video of a dark-coloured minivan seen at the location.

“Investigators believe the people in this vehicle know what happened to this woman,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release. “We are now asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle and identifying those involved.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The woman’s cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call police at 604-717-2500.

 

