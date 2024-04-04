Police seek van in connection with woman’s death in East Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for the occupants of a van spotted near a woman found critically injured in East Vancouver on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was found lying on Victoria Drive near Kingsway around 5 a.m. on Saturday. Despite the efforts of responding paramedics, she died shortly afterward.

0:27 Vancouver police investigating woman’s death on Victoria Drive

On Thursday, police released images and video of a dark-coloured minivan seen at the location.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators believe the people in this vehicle know what happened to this woman,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release. “We are now asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle and identifying those involved.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The woman’s cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call police at 604-717-2500.