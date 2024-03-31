Woman found lying on Vancouver roadway, dies shortly after: police

See more sharing options

A woman was found lying on Victoria Drive, early Saturday morning with serious injuries, Vancouver police said.

The woman, 37, died shortly after she was discovered despite life-saving efforts from paramedics, around 5 a.m.

The area was closed for hours for the investigation.

Vancouver police have not released details about the woman’s death but did say the department’s major crime unit will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information, including possible video footage, is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.