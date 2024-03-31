Menu

Crime

Woman found lying on Vancouver roadway, dies shortly after: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 31, 2024 7:34 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police investigating woman’s death on Victoria Drive
A 37-year-old woman was found lying on the road near the Esso gas station on Victoria Drive shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Vancouver police said she died shortly after being found.
A woman was found lying on Victoria Drive, early Saturday morning with serious injuries, Vancouver police said.

The woman, 37, died shortly after she was discovered despite life-saving efforts from paramedics, around 5 a.m.

The area was closed for hours for the investigation.

Vancouver police have not released details about the woman’s death but did say the department’s major crime unit will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information, including possible video footage, is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

