Hamilton pair charged in connection with Guelph break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a pair of arrests have been made in connection with a series of overnight break-ins in the city.

Four of them occurred on March 24 while the homeowners were sleeping. Investigators say three of the four homes entered were not locked.

Two of them were in the area of Gordon Street and University Avenue, one on Gordon and Kortright Road, and the other at Kortright and Ironwood Road. Each home had wallets, cash, and electronics stolen.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A black Audi SUV was stolen from the Ironwood Road home. Property inside the Audi was later recovered along with a Toyota SUV that had been reported stolen in Hamilton.

The investigation led Guelph police to an address in Hamilton where the stolen Audi was found. Information was passed on to Hamilton police, who spotted the vehicle on March 27 and made a traffic stop.

Story continues below advertisement

A 30-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from Hamilton, were returned to Guelph to face a long list of charges in connection with the Guelph break-ins.

Investigators are also trying to determine whether the Guelph break-ins are connected with similar ones that occurred in Hamilton, Wellington County, and Niagara Region.