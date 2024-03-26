Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicle among items stolen during weekend break-ins: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 26, 2024 7:41 am
1 min read
Guelph police are investigating four break and enters near the university district. View image in full screen
Guelph police are investigating four break and enters near the university district. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police are reminding residents to lock their doors when leaving home.

That message comes after a number of break-ins occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Investigators say three of the four homes were entered through doors and windows that were not secured.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Two of the break-ins were in the area of Gordon Street and University Avenue, another on Gordon and Kortright Road and the fourth on Kortright and Ironwood Road.

Investigators say wallets, cash, and electronics were among the items stolen in each location.

A black Audi SUV was stolen from the Ironwood Road home and later recovered a short distance way in area where a Toyota SUV was also found that was reported stolen in Hamilton.

Trending Now

They say there is no indication that all four incidents are connected.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices