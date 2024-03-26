Vehicle among items stolen during weekend break-ins: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are reminding residents to lock their doors when leaving home.

That message comes after a number of break-ins occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Investigators say three of the four homes were entered through doors and windows that were not secured.

Two of the break-ins were in the area of Gordon Street and University Avenue, another on Gordon and Kortright Road and the fourth on Kortright and Ironwood Road.

Investigators say wallets, cash, and electronics were among the items stolen in each location.

A black Audi SUV was stolen from the Ironwood Road home and later recovered a short distance way in area where a Toyota SUV was also found that was reported stolen in Hamilton.

They say there is no indication that all four incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.