Water Street boat launch in Kelowna to close for two weeks during upgrades

The boat launch in downtown Kelowna will soon undergo temporary closures for needed upgrades.

The city says the floating docks at the Water Street boat launch have reached the end of their lifecycle and need to be replaced.

Work will begin on Tuesday, April 2, and the boat launch will remain mostly open for a few days afterward.

Starting April 8, however, a two-week closure will begin as the floating docks and piles are removed and replaced.

According to the city, fees collected from commercial users during a 2022-23 pilot program will help cover costs of improving the Water Street, Cook Road and Sutherland Bay boat launches.

The project aims to improve public safety, accessibility, promote a long service life,” said city spokesperson Ryan Esbjer, “and deliver low-maintenance construction consistent with current environmental regulations.”