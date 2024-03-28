Menu

Crime

Inquest into 2018 fatal shooting at Burlington gas station set for late April

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 3:52 pm
1 min read
Evidence markers can be seen on the ground at a gas station on Appleby Line in Burlington, Ont. where the SIU, Halton Regional Police and OPP are investigating a police involved shooting at the Esso station on Saturday, September 22, 2018. Halton Regional Police have confirmed that two of their officers were injured during the incident and are receiving treatment for their injuries. There are reports that the suspect is deceased at the scene. The SIU have been called in to investigate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power. View image in full screen
A provincial coroner has announced a new start date for an inquest into a fatal shooting at a Burlington, Ont., gas station a little over five years ago.

The probe into the death of Ahmadu Ahmed, who was shot six times during a standoff with Halton police in September 2018, has been moved to April 24.

The inquest was originally set for late February.

The shooting, near Appleby Line and Harvester Road, happened after Ahmed allegedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the QEW near Burloak and locked himself in a bathroom at an Esso gas station.

A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe revealed Ahmed opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun and hit two Halton officers at one point during the early morning standoff.

The officers were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Halton police would be cleared by the SIU, which found officers were justified in their use of force during the shooting.

The inquest, mandatory under the Coroners Act, is expected to hear from 22 witnesses over 17 days.

It’s expected to further examine the incident and make recommendations.

