Inquest into 2018 fatal shooting at Burlington gas station set for late April

Send this page to someone via email

A provincial coroner has announced a new start date for an inquest into a fatal shooting at a Burlington, Ont., gas station a little over five years ago.

The probe into the death of Ahmadu Ahmed, who was shot six times during a standoff with Halton police in September 2018, has been moved to April 24.

The inquest was originally set for late February.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The shooting, near Appleby Line and Harvester Road, happened after Ahmed allegedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the QEW near Burloak and locked himself in a bathroom at an Esso gas station.

A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe revealed Ahmed opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun and hit two Halton officers at one point during the early morning standoff.

The officers were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton police would be cleared by the SIU, which found officers were justified in their use of force during the shooting.

The inquest, mandatory under the Coroners Act, is expected to hear from 22 witnesses over 17 days.

It’s expected to further examine the incident and make recommendations.