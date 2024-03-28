Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Watchdog investigates after RCMP unable to find body near Parksville

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. View image in full screen
The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. Global News
B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body south of Parksville.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, a witness called police around noon on Sunday to say he’d seen a man lying in a bush near a trail on Little Mountain.

The RCMP deployed officers but were not able to locate anyone.

IIO investigating police-involved shooting in Surrey
The same witness returned to the trail the following morning and found the body in the same place, and called authorities again.

Police and paramedics responded and confirmed the man was dead.

The IIO is now investigating to confirm details around the initial police search, how the man died, and whether police action or inaction were contributing factors.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all police-involved incidents resulting in serious injury or death, regardless of whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

