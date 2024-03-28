Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. teen briefly hospitalized after arrest, SIU investigating

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 12:16 pm
1 min read
The side of a London Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

London, Ont., police say the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted after a 17-year-old was taken to hospital following his arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Thursday that he was taken to hospital as a precaution and that “he has since been released.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to police, officers were called to an assault investigation in the city’s west end around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the suspect outside a residence with a weapon.

Trending Now

After an “interaction” between police and the suspect, police fired a blunt impact projectile, also known as a less-lethal firearm.

Police said the teenager continued to resist arrest and so officers then used a conducted energy weapon on him and finally took him into custody.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices