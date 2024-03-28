London, Ont. teen briefly hospitalized after arrest, SIU investigating

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted after a 17-year-old was taken to hospital following his arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Thursday that he was taken to hospital as a precaution and that “he has since been released.”

According to police, officers were called to an assault investigation in the city’s west end around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the suspect outside a residence with a weapon.

After an “interaction” between police and the suspect, police fired a blunt impact projectile, also known as a less-lethal firearm.

Police said the teenager continued to resist arrest and so officers then used a conducted energy weapon on him and finally took him into custody.