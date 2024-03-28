Menu

Crime

RCMP conduct controlled demolition after cache of explosives, guns found in Port Alberni

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
Guns, explosives seized from Port Alberni home
Police said they found numerous guns along with homemade explosives at a home in Port Alberni on Monday.
Police on Vancouver Island say they found a large cache of restricted and prohibited guns, along with explosives at a home in Port Alberni.

RCMP officers spotted some of the firearms while responding to a 911 call to check on the wellness of a woman at the home in the 4800 block of Burde Street on Monday.

Police got a warrant to search the property and said they found numerous guns along with thousands of rounds of ammunition, homemade explosive devices and chemicals used to make explosives.

Guns seized from a home in Port Alberni. View image in full screen
Guns seized from a home in Port Alberni. Port Alberni RCMP
The Mounties called in a bomb squad, which determined some of the materials couldn’t safely be moved. The unit conducted a planned demolition at the site instead.

Joseph Walczak, 48, has been charged with breaching a release order and possession of a loaded and prohibited firearm. Police say they expect further charges to be approved.

Walczak is due in court on Thursday.

