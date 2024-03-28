RCMP conduct controlled demolition after cache of explosives, guns found in Port Alberni

Send this page to someone via email

Police on Vancouver Island say they found a large cache of restricted and prohibited guns, along with explosives at a home in Port Alberni.

RCMP officers spotted some of the firearms while responding to a 911 call to check on the wellness of a woman at the home in the 4800 block of Burde Street on Monday.

Police got a warrant to search the property and said they found numerous guns along with thousands of rounds of ammunition, homemade explosive devices and chemicals used to make explosives.

View image in full screen Guns seized from a home in Port Alberni. Port Alberni RCMP

The Mounties called in a bomb squad, which determined some of the materials couldn’t safely be moved. The unit conducted a planned demolition at the site instead.

Joseph Walczak, 48, has been charged with breaching a release order and possession of a loaded and prohibited firearm. Police say they expect further charges to be approved.

Walczak is due in court on Thursday.