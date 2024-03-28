Menu

Crime

9-foot Burmese python seized from Chilliwack, B.C. home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 10:22 am
1 min read
Conservation officers seized this Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack on Tuesday.
Conservation officers seized this Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack on Tuesday. B.C. Conservation Officer Service
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.

The snake is an exotic animal that is illegal to keep as a pet in the province.

The agency said specially trained officers recovered the animal while serving a search warrant on Tuesday.

The snake is now receiving care in an undisclosed location as the investigation proceeds.

“Enforcement action is pending,” the conservation officer service said.

Burmese pythons are among a number of so-called controlled alien species that require a special permit to possess, ship transport or breed in B.C.

Penalties for possession without a permit can range from fines of up to $100,000 to a year in jail.

