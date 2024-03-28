‘Mental health crisis’ impacting vehicles’ ability to access downtown Calgary: police

Calgary’s Fourth Avenue flyover and Reconciliation Bridge were closed in both directions on Thursday morning because of what police described on social media as a “mental health crisis.”

“We know this incident has significantly impacted access to the downtown core we thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work to bring a safe resolution for a person experiencing a mental health crisis,” police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

🔵 ONGOING INCIDENT 🔵 We know this incident has significantly impacted access to the downtown core & we thank you for your patience & understanding as we continue to work to bring a safe resolution for a person experiencing a mental health crisis. 🔴 The road closures remain… https://t.co/cmpPBoCqjs pic.twitter.com/HWlQopiCTt — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 28, 2024

In a news release issued just before 5 a.m., police said “there is no risk to the public at this time. ”

The closures are significantly affecting Calgarians trying to drive into the downtown core.

Police said the Fifth Avenue flyover was also closed, however, a Global News crew was able to see some vehicles still using that road although it was not clear how they were able to get through.

“The Reconciliation Bridge, the Fourth Avenue flyover and the Fifth Avenue flyover will all be closed in both directions to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic as police and emergency crews work in the area,” police said. “Please plan alternate routes as we anticipate significant delays impacting access to downtown.”

