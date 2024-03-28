Woman sent to hospital after rescued from small house fire in east Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

One person was sent to hospital in critical condition after she was rescued from a blaze at a small home in Hamilton’s east side on Thursday morning, according to firefighters.

First responders arrived just before 6:30 a.m. and tackled flames on the first floor of a two-storey home on Strathearne Avenue at the corner of Vansitmart.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It’s believed the blaze originated in the living room and extended into the floors, ceiling and walls.

A woman, believed to be in her 80s, was removed by firefighters and seen to by paramedics.

Hamilton Fire estimates damage to the home in the $400,000 range.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.