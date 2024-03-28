Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Woman sent to hospital after rescued from small house fire in east Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 10:46 am
1 min read
Fire officials say a woman was removed from a burning home in Hamilton's east end on Mar. 28, 2024. View image in full screen
Fire officials say a woman was removed from a burning home in Hamilton's east end on Mar. 28, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was sent to hospital in critical condition after she was rescued from a blaze at a small home in Hamilton’s east side on Thursday morning, according to firefighters.

First responders arrived just before 6:30 a.m. and tackled flames on the first floor of a two-storey home on Strathearne Avenue at the corner of Vansitmart.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It’s believed the blaze originated in the living room and extended into the floors, ceiling and walls.

Trending Now

A woman, believed to be in her 80s, was removed by firefighters and seen to by paramedics.

Hamilton Fire estimates damage to the home in the $400,000 range.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices