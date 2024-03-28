Woman sent to hospital after rescued from small house fire in east Hamilton

One person was sent to hospital in critical condition after she was rescued from a blaze at a small home in Hamilton’s east side on Thursday morning, according to firefighters.
First responders arrived just before 6:30 a.m. and tackled flames on the first floor of a two-storey home on Strathearne Avenue at the corner of Vansitmart.
It’s believed the blaze originated in the living room and extended into the floors, ceiling and walls.
A woman, believed to be in her 80s, was removed by firefighters and seen to by paramedics.
Hamilton Fire estimates damage to the home in the $400,000 range.
The cause of the blaze has not been determined.
