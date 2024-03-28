Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted for 2 murders at Ontario nightclub arrested in United States

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 9:59 am
1 min read
2 security guards at a Vaughan nightclub killed in weekend shooting
WATCH: 2 security guards at a Vaughan nightclub killed in weekend shooting. As Catherine McDonald reports, friends of one of the victims say the engineer came to Canada from Nigeria to attend Centennial College – Jul 25, 2022
A suspect wanted on two first-degree murder charges after fatal shootings at a Vaughan, Ont., nightclub in July 2022 has been arrested in the United States, police say.

York Regional Police said the man was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was arrested earlier this week in Hartford, Connecticut with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

On July 23, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., police said shots rang out at ATL Lounge on Highway 7 in Vaughan.

Three people were injured, and two of the victims later died from their injuries. They were identified by police as 25-year-old Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe and 22-year-old Chibueze Momah.

The third victim, a 20-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries from a gunshot wound but survived, police said.

Police said both of the deceased were security guards at ATL Lounge, and the woman was a patron inside.

“An altercation took place in the lounge that led to the shooting,” police said in July 2022.

More than a year and a half since the shooting, investigators across several police departments found the suspect wanted for the double homicide.

Investigators in the U.S. arrested Kensworth Alton Francis, 29, of Mississauga, Ont. He was wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said officers are working with Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General to extradite Francis from Connecticut to York Region.

“York Regional Police is grateful for the efforts of our law enforcement partners in effecting this arrest,” police said.

