Canada-wide warrant issued for man after shooting that killed 2 at Vaughan nightclub

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide investigation in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said on July 23 at around 3:30 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting at the ATL Lounge located at 2220 Highway 7 West.

When officers arrived, three victims were located with gunshot wounds.

Police said two victims — 25-year-old Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe and 22-year-old Chibueze Momah, succumbed to their injuries.

Officers said a 20-year-old woman was also taken to hospital where she remains in stable condition.

According to police, both of the deceased were security guards at ATL Lounge, and the female victim was a patron inside.

“An altercation took place in the lounge that led to the shooting,” officers said in a news release. “The suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving.”

Police said a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Kensworth Alton Francis from Mississauga.

Police are searching for 27-year-old Kensworth Alton Francis. York Regional Police / Handout

Officers said he is believed to be originally from the Bahamas. He is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said he has a thin build and was seen wearing a white and black shirt.

Offices said he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

“If seen, do not approach him, instead call police immediately,” police said. “The suspect is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in.”

Police also said “anyone providing assistance to the suspect may be subject to criminal charges.”

Anyone with information or who may have cellphone or other surveillance footage of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.