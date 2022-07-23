2 men dead, 1 woman injured in Vaughan nightclub shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in York Region are investigating after three people were shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.

York Regional Police said they were called to the scene of a shooting at around 3:30 a.m. in Vaughan’s Highway 7 and Keele Street area.

Police arrived to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds at a local nightclub.

Two men, 25 and 22 years old, were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a serious gunshot wound.

York police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police are looking to speak to witnesses and have asked anyone with cellphone or surveillance video footage to come forward to help with the investigation.

Advertisement