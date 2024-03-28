Menu

Canada

Early morning targeted shooting in Montreal ends with fatal car crash

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 8:37 am
1 min read
Montreal police are trying to piece together a string of brazen early morning shootings that ended with a fatal car crash and sent two others to hospital.

Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal said they are investigating three crimes scenes Thursday morning.

Shots were first reported along Pie-Ix Boulevard just after 5 a.m., SPVM said.

According to police, two vehicles exchanged gunfire in a targeted shooting along the boulevard.

One driver was hit in the upper body and sent to hospital. He is expected to recover, police say. The other vehicle involved fled the scene.

Shortly after, the car that fled the scene crashed into tree on Rue St. Zotique, minutes away from the shooting scene. There were three people, all men in their 20s, in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

One as pronounced dead on the scene and another was sent to hospital in critical condition. Officials fear for his life, according to urgences-santé officials.

Not longer after, a second vehicle was struck by bullets in a targeted shooting on Saint Joseph Boulevard.

No injuries were reported in that event.

According to police, it remains unclear if the incidents are connected.

More on Canada
