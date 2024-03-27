Menu

Crime

Man arrested after police say woman filmed in University of Toronto washroom

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 7:08 am
1 min read
voyeurism charges View image in full screen
A man is facing voyeurism charges after police allege a woman was filmed while using a bathroom in a University of Toronto building. Toronto Police
Toronto Police say a man is facing charges after a woman was reportedly filmed in a University of Toronto washroom.

Police said the incident happened on Feb. 7 at around 10 p.m. when a woman entered an all-female washroom at the university near Spadina Avenue and Willcocks street.

A man then followed her into the washroom, police said.

“As the female was in the washroom stall, the man placed his cell-phone over the stall and began to record the female,” police said.

On March 26, investigators arrested a 33-year-old man from Markham.

Trending Now

He is charged with voyeurism and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Investigators previously said several reports of voyeurism at the University of Toronto washroom were made between January and March.

