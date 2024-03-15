Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after University of Toronto students filmed in women’s washroom: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after female students were filmed at a residence hall washroom at the University of Toronto.

Police said between January and March, multiple “voyeurism” reports were made.

Investigators said in each incident the students entered an all-female washroom at Wilson Hall Residence at the university.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“While the victims were changing and using the shower they observed a cell phone being held over the shower curtain by the unknown suspect,” police said.

Police say the suspect “appeared to capture images of the victims.”

The suspect then fled from the washroom. There is no suspect description.

Police said they are asking the public to be aware, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to them. They have issued a public safety alert as they said they believe there may be more victims.

