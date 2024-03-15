Suspect sought after University of Toronto students filmed in women’s washroom: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after female students were filmed at a residence hall washroom at the University of Toronto.

Police said between January and March, multiple “voyeurism” reports were made.

Investigators said in each incident the students entered an all-female washroom at Wilson Hall Residence at the university.



“While the victims were changing and using the shower they observed a cell phone being held over the shower curtain by the unknown suspect,” police said.

Police say the suspect “appeared to capture images of the victims.”

The suspect then fled from the washroom. There is no suspect description.

Police said they are asking the public to be aware, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to them. They have issued a public safety alert as they said they believe there may be more victims.